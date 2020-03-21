Datum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $38,822.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Datum has a total market capitalization of $592,111.95 and approximately $38,822.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datum has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, COSS and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.72 or 0.02873874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00040769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.