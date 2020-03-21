DAV Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $162,565.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $7.50 and $51.55. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $84,033.22 and $162,565.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00618087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00091303 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006710 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008217 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $50.98, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $32.15, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

