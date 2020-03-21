DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.67

News coverage about DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DBS GRP HOLDING/S earned a media sentiment score of -4.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s score:

OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 100,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,961. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBSDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

