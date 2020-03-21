DECENT Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank, ChaoEX and HitBTC. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $695,852.64 and $1,922.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006109 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Upbit, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

