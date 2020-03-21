DeepOnion Hits 24 Hour Volume of $521.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $521.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00001272 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Coindeal, SouthXchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003982 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000533 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034196 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24, Kucoin, RightBTC, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.