DEEX (DEEX) Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. DEEX has a total market cap of $411,733.18 and approximately $1,981.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.