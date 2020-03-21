DEEX Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $434,517.72 and approximately $2,414.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005420 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

