Delphy Price Tops $0.0087 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Delphy has a market cap of $544,056.77 and approximately $256.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Delphy has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.02826895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00194203 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

