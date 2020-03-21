DeltaChain Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 64.8% lower against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $5,234.68 and approximately $2.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004790 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036254 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00360736 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001058 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016322 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002316 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014376 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005013 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

