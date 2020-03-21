Denarius (D) Price Reaches $0.0746 on Top Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Denarius coin can now be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00001178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Denarius has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Denarius has a total market cap of $543,997.76 and $1.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Denarius Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,291,595 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

