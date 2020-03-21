Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0001

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Lykke Exchange and Kucoin. Dent has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $338,923.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.02643641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00193140 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,533,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, IDEX, Lykke Exchange, BitForex, Kucoin, Binance, LATOKEN, Coinrail, HitBTC, Liquid, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Fatbtc, Allbit, Cobinhood, WazirX, FCoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

