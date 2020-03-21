Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004853 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $463,195.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,566,571 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

