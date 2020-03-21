Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0009

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Dether has a total market cap of $78,486.19 and approximately $84.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dether has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Dether token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Dether is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dether is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

