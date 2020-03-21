Deutsche eMark (DEM) Trading 94.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 37.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 94.3% against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $122,789.89 and $268.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, C-Patex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

