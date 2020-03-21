Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a news sentiment score of -3.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Deutsche Lufthansa’s ranking:

Shares of DLAKY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 139,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DLAKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

