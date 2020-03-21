DeVault Hits One Day Trading Volume of $64.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $67,229.23 and $64.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000120 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000059 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 222,242,509 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,615 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.