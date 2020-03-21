DEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $161,087.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market cap of $888,453.16 and $161,087.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.02658716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00040608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

