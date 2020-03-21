DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of DexCom worth $115,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in DexCom by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,377 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total transaction of $162,340.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $1,893,319.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $25,619,109 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $209.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

