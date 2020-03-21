Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -5.00

Headlines about Diageo (NYSE:DEO) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Diageo earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Diageo's analysis:

DEO traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo has a one year low of $101.43 and a one year high of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

