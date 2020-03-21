Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

Media coverage about Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has trended extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Diageo earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently commented on DGEAF shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Diageo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. Diageo has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

