Diamond (DMD) Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $551,202.59 and $691.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002552 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,443,699 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

