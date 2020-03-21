Diamond Market Capitalization Tops $564,780.07 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $564,780.07 and $235.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002526 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 349.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,444,022 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

