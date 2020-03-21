Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Diamondback Energy worth $29,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 365.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 295,883 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $91.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

