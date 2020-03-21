Digital Fantasy Sports Market Cap Tops $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.37 or 0.04375793 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00070920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038479 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012057 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

