DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.0073 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. DigitalBits has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $49,670.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,360,232 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

