Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $56,268.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,014,748 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

