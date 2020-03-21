Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $54,464.25 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,016,833 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

