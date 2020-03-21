Digitex Futures Hits Market Capitalization of $22.96 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $22.96 million and $856,976.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.72 or 0.02873874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00040769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

