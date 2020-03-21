DIMCOIN Market Cap Achieves $306,283.62 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $306,283.62 and approximately $164.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.02718557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00195109 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

