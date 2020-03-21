Dimecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $95.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $699,159.67 and approximately $95.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015880 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003706 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003350 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000443 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

