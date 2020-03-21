Dinastycoin (DCY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $554.00

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Dinastycoin has traded up 115.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $727,146.76 and approximately $554.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,960,590,895 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

