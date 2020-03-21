Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 115,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,880,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,309 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIN opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $287.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.46%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

