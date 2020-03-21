Distil (LON:DIS) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Distil (LON:DIS) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a news sentiment score of -4.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of DIS stock opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday. Distil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.20 ($0.03). The stock has a market cap of $3.91 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Distil alerts:

About Distil

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.