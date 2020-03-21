district0x Achieves Market Cap of $2.28 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One district0x token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OKEx, Liqui and Gate.io. During the last seven days, district0x has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. district0x has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $166,384.00 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.02727529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00194777 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About district0x

district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

district0x Token Trading

district0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Upbit, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Mercatox, Liqui, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

