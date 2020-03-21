DMarket (DMT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.52 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, DMarket has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $1.52 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.02654092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00193671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

