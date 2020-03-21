Dock Hits Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Dock has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Binance and CoinBene. Dock has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $663,593.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.02657778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193932 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,020,469 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official website for Dock is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

