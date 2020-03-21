DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Reaches $0.0039

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $13,939.79 and approximately $45.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00343092 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000193 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000926 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

