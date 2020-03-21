Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $172.27 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Dogecoin has a market cap of $222.53 million and approximately $172.27 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Bitbns, FreiExchange and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00616294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008051 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,819,985,082 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsquare, CoinFalcon, C-CEX, Bitsane, CoinEx, Robinhood, Tidex, Trade Satoshi, Koineks, SouthXchange, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, Livecoin, BitFlip, ZB.COM, Bittylicious, Bitbns, CoinExchange, OpenLedger DEX, Indodax, Cryptohub, YoBit, Exrates, Tripe Dice Exchange, FreiExchange, Bleutrade, Kraken, Tux Exchange, Exmo, Fatbtc, BtcTrade.im, BTC Trade UA, BCEX, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Gate.io, cfinex, Cryptomate, QBTC, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Stocks.Exchange, C-Patex, Ovis, Poloniex, Novaexchange, Bits Blockchain, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coindeal, Coinbe, Sistemkoin, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.