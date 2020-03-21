Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,461. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

