Dollarcoin (DLC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dollarcoin has a market cap of $5,623.68 and approximately $3.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dollarcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.05 or 0.03560337 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00669631 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00019095 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000598 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dollarcoin Profile

DLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dollarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.