Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

DORM opened at $57.93 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $46.98 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

