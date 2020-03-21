Dragon Option Trading Down 12.7% This Week (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Hoo, BigONE and ABCC. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $4,596.35 and approximately $877.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.02735565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00194824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,929,769 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hoo, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

