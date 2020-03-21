Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Tops $0.0278

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, CoinExchange and Fatbtc. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $22,231.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.02675352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00193435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Fatbtc, IDEX, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.