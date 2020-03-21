Dumont Global LP Buys New Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Dumont Global LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 501,020 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,401,000. PAR Technology accounts for 13.2% of Dumont Global LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dumont Global LP owned 2.85% of PAR Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Investor AB purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

PAR opened at $11.15 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

