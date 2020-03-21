Dumont Global LP Invests $54.35 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dumont Global LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 889,981 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,351,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 46.7% of Dumont Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dumont Global LP owned 0.35% of Cheniere Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.