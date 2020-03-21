Dumont Global LP Purchases Shares of 396,342 Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Dumont Global LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 396,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,000. Altice USA accounts for about 9.3% of Dumont Global LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dumont Global LP owned about 0.06% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

