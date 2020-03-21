Dumont Global LP Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Dumont Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,000. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C accounts for about 10.3% of Dumont Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dumont Global LP owned 0.05% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth $142,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after acquiring an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,897,000 after acquiring an additional 277,781 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after acquiring an additional 236,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,324,000 after acquiring an additional 227,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 141.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

