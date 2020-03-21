Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $31,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,436,000 after purchasing an additional 163,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142,677 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

DNKN opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

