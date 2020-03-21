Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $186,455.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.75 or 0.04392514 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00069951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00038485 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015694 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,130,955 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

