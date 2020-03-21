Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.0292 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $435,698.73 and approximately $87.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.02152738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.05 or 0.03560337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00621944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00662720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00081587 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00026705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00531909 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016185 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,916,470 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.